Palmetto to consider new apartment complex, medical center developments

A three-story, 18-unit apartment complex is being proposed on about an acre of vacant property at 2225 14th Ave. W., just south of Terra Ceia Boulevard and to the east of Blackstone Park.
The Bona Vista general development plan was approved by the Palmetto Planning and Zoning Board earlier this month, with stipulations. They include a termination of the development plan if a final site plan is not submitted in three years. Also, the developer will be responsible for the installation of water mains, fire hydrants and signage prior to the building’s construction.
The city commission will review the board’s approval at its meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
In a letter from Manatee County School District Executive Planner Mike Pendley, the complex is only expected to generate three additional students and will not affect local school capacity and generate $31,734 in educational facilities impact fees.
The school district is likely to make further requests as the city commission reviews any final site plans.
“As the city of Palmetto reviews their infrastructure needs, the school district would appreciate a sidewalk on the west side of 14th Avenue West that connects from the proposed development to 17th Street West providing students with a safe route to area schools and bus stops,” Pendley wrote.
Also approved by the planning and zoning board earlier this month is a proposal to construct a new two-story, 20,000-square-foot medical office building on almost two acres of vacant land between Riviera Dunes Way and south of Haben Boulevard, near the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
