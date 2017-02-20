A new way to get to Sarasota could soon be here

In less than a month, it may be possible to travel between Bradenton Beach and Sarasota without even starting your car’s ignition.
By March 15, a water taxi service may connect the two cities should the Sarasota City Commission approve a permit during Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 2:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1565 First St.
“Our land-based infrastructure is stressed to the absolute limit,” Sherman Baldwin, general manager of TevaTan LLC/Paradise Boat Tours, said Monday. “That’s not just high season. That’s year round.”
Calling the Manatee River and Intracoastal Waterway an “amazing resource,” Baldwin said the water is a resource that communities around the country would love to use.
“It’s just time for us to start using it,” he said.
The water taxi service will operate daily and the round trip ticket would cost $12.50.
“It is our intention to serve the local communities first, and tourists will be the bonus,” the permit application states.
The final approval from the Sarasota City Commission is the only thing standing in the way from having the year round water taxi service operational, Baldwin said.
“We got everything we need from Bradenton Beach and area municipalities,” he said.
In an email to the Sarasota City Commission, Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon said TevaTan is “fully authorized to use the Bridge Street Pier, Bradenton Beach as an embarkation point for his Ferry Service.”
“We also feel strongly that a viable Water Taxi/Ferry service servicing AMI, Sarasota and ultimately all of SW Florida will be an important part of the overall solution to our traffic and parking problems on AMI,” Shearon said in the email.
In the permit application, Baldwin requests that should the Sarasota City Commission approve the permit, they also put a two-year moratorium on the issuance of any additional water taxi permits.
“The community is ready for this type of alternative transportation program but TevaTan, LLC will be investing huge amounts of time, effort and capital to this endeavor,” Baldwin said in the application materials. “We think it makes sense to give us the best opportunity to make this necessary program a long-term viable one.”
At the end of the day, the idea is making the water taxi “a strong, viable people mover,” Baldwin said.
“We still hope to get a good chunk of the high season in,” he said. “I think it just gives us the best opportunity. There is a lot of traffic this time of year. Local and tourists alike will grab on to the opportunity to get out of their car.”
By September, Baldwin is hoping residents and visitors alike will be able to travel between Bradenton and Sarasota via the water taxi service. Additional approvals from Bradenton, Palmetto and Manatee County may be necessary before that leg is added, Baldwin said.
“We are already working with the various municipalities,” he said. “We feel very confident in getting the approvals we need to make that leg possible.”
Proposed water taxi schedule
8 a.m. Leave Bradenton Beach Pier
8:55 a.m. Arrive Sarasota
9:15 a.m. Depart Sarasota
10:10 a.m. Arrive Bradenton Beach Pier
10:30 a.m. Depart Bradenton Beach Pier
11:25 a.m. Arrive Sarasota
11:45 a.m. Depart Sarasota
12:40 p.m. Arrive Bradenton Beach Pier
1 p.m. Depart Bradenton Beach Pier
1:55 p.m. Arrive Sarasota
2:15 p.m. Depart Sarasota
3:10 p.m. Arrive Bradenton Beach Pier
3:30 p.m. Depart Bradenton Beach Pier
4:25 p.m. Arrive Sarasota
4:45 p.m. Depart Sarasota
5:40 p.m. Arrive Bradenton Beach Pier
6 p.m. Depart Bradenton Beach Pier
6:55 p.m. Arrive Sarasota
7:15 p.m. Depart Sarasota
8:10 p.m. Arrive Bradenton Beach Pier
8:30 p.m. Depart Bradenton Beach Pier
9:25 p.m. Arrive Sarasota
9:45 p.m. Depart Sarasota
10:40 p.m. Arrive Bradenton Beach Pier
Source: TevaTan water taxi permit application
