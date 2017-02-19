Weather forecast: Cooler night with fog moving in

Sunday night will be a little cooler with lows in the 50s for most areas. Some fog will be around through the morning, especially in Southeast Polk County near the wildfire, where the fog may be dense.
Monday, the above-normal temperatures will continue. Highs will be around 80 for the coastal counties on Presidents’ Day. Areas inland will reach the low to mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny with just a few passing clouds. Winds will be light, with a sea breeze at the coast.
Monday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s north to low 60s for Tampa Bay. Fog is likely again.
On Tuesday, high clouds will increase. It will be warm though with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Our next chance of rain will approach from the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. It will be another low pressure system moving in from the Gulf. Most of this system will actually pass by south of the Bay area. Showers will be possible Wednesday, but will be a little more likely Thursday into Friday.
And again, there will not be any cold air behind that system, so expect highs still in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday.
