Local

February 19, 2017 6:22 PM

Closings for Presidents Day, Feb. 20

Buses

Manatee County Area Transit: Regular service

Manatee Trolley (Anna Maria Island): Regular service

Sarasota County Area Transit: Regular service

Government offices

Anna Maria: Closed

Bradenton Beach: Regular hours

City of Bradenton: Closed

City of Palmetto: Regular hours

City of Sarasota: Closed

Holmes Beach: Closed

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall: Closed

Town of Longboat Key: Closed

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

Manatee County Tax Collector’s Office: Closed

Clerk of Circuit Court

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

Supervisor of Elections

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

Garbage pickup

City of Anna Maria: No service. Pickup will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

City of Bradenton: No service. Garbage and yard waste will be collected Feb. 21. Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday.

City of Bradenton Beach: No service. Pickup will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

City of Palmetto: No service. Pickup will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

City of Sarasota: Regular service.

Holmes Beach: No service. Pickup will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

Longboat Key: No service. Garbage will be collected Feb. 21.

Manatee County: No service. Pickup will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

Sarasota County: Regular service.

Grocery stores

Detwilers: Open regular hours

Fresh Market: Open regular hours

Publix: Open regular hours. Pharmacy: regular hours

Winn-Dixie: Open regular hours. Pharmacy: regular hours

Libraries

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

Post office

All branches: Closed

Schools

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

The Herald

Business offices: Regular hours

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sheriff's office releases video of attempted robbery

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos