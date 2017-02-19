Bradenton choir’s Carnegie Hall trip ‘once in a lifetime’

0:26 Jake Ross wins Saint Stephen's first district title Pause

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

3:32 Now that Triangle Ranch is a conservation easement, its new owner is looking for ideas

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

0:34 Massive python caught by police

1:39 Lakewood Ranch High receives state runner-up medals

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man

3:05 Rain dampens fun, but doesn't stop Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival