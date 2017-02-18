4-month-old boy, woman hurt in Lakewood Ranch wreck

A 4-month-old baby boy from Parrish suffered serious injuries Friday evening in a two-car crash near the intersection of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and 44th Avenue East, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The infant was a passenger in a disabled 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 21-year-old Parrish woman. At the time of the crash, the Jeep was parked with its hazard lights activated on the east shoulder of the northbound lanes of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, the report said.
A 29-year-old Bradenton woman driving a 2011 Land Rover failed to stop and rear-ended the disabled Jeep, which was pushed over the curb and into a ditch by the impact, the FHP said. The Land Rover’s driver was charged with careless driving.
The baby was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
The Jeep’s driver sustained minor injuries. A 14-year-old female passenger in the Jeep and the driver of the Land Rover were unhurt, the FHP said.
Alcohol was not a factor, the report said.
