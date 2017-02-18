Rain puts damper on Cortez festival, but forecast Sunday promises sunshine

A rainstorm put a damper Saturday on the Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival and sent many visitors home early, but Sunday’s forecast calls for sunshine for those heading out to enjoy the festival’s fresh seafood, live music and good times.
The 35th annual festival was in full-swing with thousands in attendance by noontime, and then the dark clouds began to rumble in.
Paul Jackson, 75, of Lakewood Ranch, stood listening to the live music on stage while he enjoyed a cold beer. He was no rookie, having been to the festival three times before.
“It’s the people, the vibration,” is what Jackson says brings him back year after year. “There’s one thing that makes this great besides the people and the great music —smoked mullet. The only place to get it.”
Jackson was awaiting the arrival of his friends, he said. “I just hope the weather doesn’t spoil it,” he added.
Karen Coffee, 69, of Englewood, stood waiting in line for her favorite seafood — grouper.
“We come every year,” Coffee said. “I like the music, the people. It reminds you of old Florida.”
But with thunder rumbling in the distance and clouds quickly darkening, Coffee said she would stick it out if it didn’t rain too hard.
But rain it did.
Just after 1 p.m., as the thunder grew louder and the rain seemed imminent, thousands began to make their way toward the exit while others sought refuge in one of two beer tents or at the nearby Cortez Kitchen or Swordfish Grill.
Steven Moody, 62, of Sarasota, stood under the beer tent near the stage, confident that the rain was only temporary.
“That’s what Florida is, sunshine and rain,” said Moody, who has lived in Florida since 1962, so he was accustomed to the rain patterns.
Moody, who worked as a fisherman himself out of Cortez in the past, said he was there to enjoy the fresh seafood, his favorite part of the festival.
“It’s always amazing,” Moody said. “It’s a great heritage. It’s the only fishing village left in Florida.”
He already had his fair share of his go-to dish of grouper, scallops and shrimp, he said.
“That’s why I came out,” Moody added. “It’s also great to have the trolley because I came up on the bus and took the trolley over then.”
The festival is the primary fundraiser for the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of Cortez Fishing Village.
After the rain passed, some were quick to make their way out of hiding to snatch up the good seats up in front of the entertainment stage.
Among those people, was Dick Trombley, who was hopeful that the rain was coming to an end.
“I knew it was going to rain. I think it’s over,” Trombley said as he leaned two chairs forward toward the table so that rain water roll off.
Trombley, 72, came to the festival with his wife who was still under shelter. The couple, visiting from Michigan for a month, came out for the music and to eat some seafood, he said.
“Now we got choice seats,” Trombley said.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
If you go
Where: Cortez Fishing Village.
When: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $4; children under 12 free
Transportation: There is a remote parking area at G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton; cost is $1.50 one way or $3 round trip.
Information: 941-254-4972, cortez-fish.com.
