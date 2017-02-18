Cracker Trail Ride brings history to Bradenton’s downtown

It was the sound of history: whips cracking, hooves clopping on asphalt and horses whinnying for the rideout of the 30th annual Florida Cracker Trail Ride.
Riders gathered briefly Saturday morning for a photo around a historical marker at Manatee Historical Village commemorating the western terminus of cross-state cattle drives that started more than 160 years ago.
And then they made a little modern history. For the first time, they started their rideout within the Bradenton city limits and then rode east along State Road 64 to Morgan Johnson Road.
“It was awesome,” trail boss Suzanne Park said after dismounting near the Social Security office off Morgan Johnson Road. “The Bradenton Police Department escort was awesome. The horses were awesome. And the riders were awesome.”
Most importantly, there were no incidents with 21st century motor traffic on S.R. 64.
Riders ranged in age from high schoolers like Jordan Stickler to 84-year-old Vietnam War vet and Bradenton resident Jim Tipton.
Tipton was driving a buggy.
“I like the camraderie and the meals. They serve three a day,” Tipton said.
Park, wearing a floppy straw hat, brown split skirt, and a 1911 Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver on her hip, was elated that riders had gotten permission to start their ride in Bradenton.
This is where cattlemen would drive their cattle and load them on steamships. To be able to be right here is big deal to us.
“We are very excited about being here in Bradenton on our 30th anniversary. This is where cattlemen would drive their cattle and load them on steamships. To be able to be right here is big deal to us.” Park said.
“We are very thankful to the community, the Historical Village, the police department, and the county commission for making this happen. It is the first time. We hope it is not the last time. We are very honored to be here and celebrate the history with the locals,” Park said.
This year, the Florida Cracker Trail Association has 175 registered riders. About 125 of those are expected to be on the trail any given day. The ride ends Feb. 25 in Fort Piece.
Marilyn Whitford, a veteran of 13 trail rides, was driving a trail buggy pulled by a mule on Saturday.
“I like my mules, they move out and keep up the pace,” Whitford said, adding she enjoys seeing natural Florida away from the glitz and artificiality of major theme parks.
“We started cattle ranching in the United States here. It wasn’t in Texas. I like being able once a year to get into that element and be who I think I was supposed to be. I was supposed to be born in the 1800s. But here I am, so I just enjoy it and I plan to keep doing it as long as God will let me,” Whitford said.
Phaedra Carter, supervisor of Manatee Village Historical Park, joined a small crowd of well wishers who gathered at the park to watch the rideout.
“It was really exciting to see the horses come through today and their riders. We wish them a lot of luck on their trek,” Carter said.
“This is part of our heritage and this is directly what we portray here at Manatee Village. Cracker heritage is important to us. We have a permanent exhibit on Florida cracker cowboys and cattle ranching in Florida,” Carter said.
Cracker refers to the sound of the whips that cowboys used during their cattle drives.
Manatee Historical Village is located at 1404 Manatee Ave. E.
The Cracker Trail Ride will continue Sunday from Kibler Ranch, 15 miles east of Interstate 75 on State Road 64.
