Setup ‘smooth’ for Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival

White tents were popping up throughout Cortez Village Friday morning between restaurants and fish houses as vendors began preparations for the 35th Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival.
In one of the only remaining “old Florida” fishing communities, the community will celebrate the history of those who live and work there.
Like many years in the past, craft and food vendors will line the streets of Cortez for the two-day festival. The streets will be packed with vendors and visitors alike Saturday and Sunday.
Rose Lipke, festival committee chairwoman, said that this year visitors can expect to see 60 artists, about a dozen nonprofit organizations and more than 20 food vendors set up for the weekend festivities. The festival is organized by volunteers of the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage. Proceeds go toward sustaining the preserve alongside the village, Lipke said.
So far, she said, with many of the businesses — including two restaurants and the fishery — operating as if it were a normal day in the middle of the festival grounds, the setup has been smooth.
Just one of the many booths taking shape on the grounds Friday afternoon was the Three Beaches tent.
Longtime friends Kathy Shaw, Liz Bergeron and Nancy Schroder started selling their re-purposed coastal decor under the name Three Beaches at the festival three years ago. They have been creating the decor together for about five years.
“Now we’re all retired, this is what we do,” Schroder said.
Before they became part of the festival, they came for years as spectators, Schroder said.
The women say they’ve learned more about the history of Cortez since they’ve become a part of the annual event.
Now, they said, they’re part of a family of festival vendors.
“You see the same people coming back to the festival,” Bergeron said.
But their own family and friends pitch in, too. Friday afternoon, the trio enjoyed a late lunch break with a couple of friends who join them every year for the festival.
Lipke has high hopes for this year’s festival attendance.
“I expect to see as many people who turned out last year, maybe more, having fun,” Lipke said.
She estimated a total of about 20,000 people attended last year’s festival throughout the course of the weekend.
Seveal artists including Eric Von, Manatee River BlueGrass, Koko Ray and several others will provide entertainment to those wandering through the streets throughout the weekend.
Lipke said visitors will find an expanded kid zone with a climbing wall, a trampoline, pony rides and other activities, including the return of the popular “touch tank” as part of the Fishing For Freedom organization’s demonstrations and interactive displays.
Also expanding this year is parking for festival-goers.
Free parking with shuttle service to festival grounds will be available at G.T. Bray Park, located at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., and Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island. The shuttle service will cost $3 round trip.
Parking, within about a five-minute walk to the festival, can also be found off Cortez Road one block east of the village.
The festival will once again raffle off a boat built by Rick Stewart, who Lipke says builds a boat for the festival every year. The raffle will be held Sunday.
If you go
What: 35th annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival
Where: 119th St. W., next to the Florida Maritime Museum.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Admission: $4; children under 12 will be admitted free of charge.
Parking: Off-site free parking is available at G.T. Bray Park, Coquina Beach and off Cortez Road, one block east of the village. Shuttles available for transportation to and from parking at $3 for round trip.
