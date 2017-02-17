Manatee Commissioner Charles Smith now a certified redevelopment professional

After 18 months of education, Manatee County Commissioner Charles Smith is now a certified redevelopment professional.
Through the Florida Redevelopment Association, Smith took courses in “housing, economic incentives, best practices for rehabilitating communities, development of commercial properties, procurement procedures and more,” according to a news release.
“It was well worth gaining the understanding of development and project management and learning why people don’t develop in your community so you can address those challenges head on,” Smith said in the release.
As the county continues discussing redevelopment in the urban areas with the creation of the Southwest District and a new Redevelopment and Economic Development department, Smith said the training will help him.
“Our (district) allows you to adjust to what’s being built there and to incentivize development in areas of slum and blight,” Smith said. “The district is a good start. Eventually we’ll be able to create more partnerships with local developers, and more incentives that encourage people to remove slum and blight. With the right public-private partnerships, good things can happen.”
