Bradenton looks to curb late night ‘parties’ at Riverwalk’s amphitheater

Is it a case of which came first, the chicken or the egg, or the acknowledgment that the rooster isn’t supposed to crow until sunrise?
That’s the dilemma for residents of the Riversong Apartments that rise above the city’s Riverwalk, and more specifically the amphitheater. The city will soon consider implementing hours of operation for the amphitheater and officially shut it down from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m.
Riverwalk was there first and residents understand that various, and sometimes impromptu activities will occur, but those activities shouldn’t run well into the night, they say.
For months, residents have made sporadic appearances at city council meetings asking the city for help to curb late night activities at the amphitheater. Impromptu “parties” and even local musicians have taken advantage of the fact that Riverwalk never closes. Musicians have plugged into the amphitheater’s outlets and late night mini concerts are disturbing residents.
Public works installed lock boxes on the outlets of the amphitheater, but some have simply adapted.
“It’s helped some, but people are just using portable generators now,” said Jim McLellan, public works director. McLellan said the complaints have been sporadic because, “In my opinion, I don’t think it’s as bad as it sounds, but it is a problem from time to time.”
The problem, he said, is that amphitheater’s design works. It’s designed to collect the sound from the stage and direct that sound outward. Unfortunately for the Riversong residents, they are right in the path of that sound direction.
While implementing hours for the amphitheater won’t stop people from doing the same thing just outside the facility, McLellan believes it will still help by eliminating how the amphitheater enhances sound.
The police department can enforce the existing noise ordinance, but with consideration to eliminate amplified music to benefit entertainment businesses and raise decibel levels as part of the city’s revamping of i’s noise ordinance, the move is warranted, he said.
McLellan said the Bradenton Police Department endorses the proposal because it will give officers something more solid to enforce. The resolution to potentially adapt the new hours will likely come before the council sometime in March.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments