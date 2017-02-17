Village artists make statement against president’s immigration policies

On Friday in the Village of the Arts, seven flags representing Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen hung lifeless on a windless day as a symbol against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and proposed temporary ban on refugess from those seven countries.
The president announced Thursday he will release a new executive order early next week to reimpose the temporary ban after federal courts put a hold his original executive order.
Village artist Mary Fragapane, owner of Art of Life and Music, set up the flag display on her property at the corner of 11th Street West and 15th Avenue West. Acknowledging that not everyone in the village agreed with their idea, Fragapane made clear the protest was not sanctioned by the Village of the Arts and the Artists Guild of Manatee, rather herself and two other artists.
This isn’t anti-Trump. It’s let’s just take a breath and give everyone the chance to enjoy the freedoms we are all so blessed to have.
Village of the Arts artist Mary Fragapane
“It started with some discussions between myself and others about the ban and building a wall on the border of Mexico,” Fragapane said. “We wanted to do something in a peaceful way to show that we accept all people of all nationalities. To do differently makes this country look small and afraid.”
Fragapane invited the public to plant small flags of where their families originated to demonstrate “we are all immigrants. We are all Americans, but we all have families that started somewhere else. That’s why we also have the American flag. It was really important to include that.”
Fragapane initially said they were protesting the president’s policies because it was based on religion, but she backed away from that statement. None of the artists could explain the difference between Trump’s proposal and similar temporary bans imposed by prior presidents.
When asked why they are just now making a statement, Fragapane said, “I just think this is happening based in part because of a fear of terrorism. This statement we are trying to make isn’t necessarily based on the idea that it is a religious ban, but you can’t judge people on where they are from or how they worship. It limits us as human beings.”
We talked about whether this could be divisive, but you have to take a stand.
Village of the Arts artist James Loftus
James Loftus, owner of 11th Street Gallery in the village, doubled down on the idea that the president’s policies are based on religion.
“I believe it is based on religion,” Loftus said. “He first said he would give Christians priority and that was a mistake.”
In an era of a divided country, Loftus said he knew they were taking a risk as business owners by making a political statement.
“You have to call attention to things. Some things rise above business. I absolutely want to sell a piece of my art to everyone, but some things are more important. We talked about whether this could be divisive, but you have to take a stand.”
Fragapane believes that the legal immigration process should be followed, but that no one should be prohibited from that process.
“Everyone should have the right to pursue that,” she said. “This is an important issue in an important time. This isn’t anti-Trump. It’s let’s just take a breath and give everyone the chance to enjoy the freedoms we are all so blessed to have.”
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
