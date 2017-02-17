Bradenton artists stage immigration protest

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton, Ohio is facing eight lawsuits alleging misconduct against inmates at the jail. The Board of Commissioners have also asked the Department of Justice to investigate potential civil rights violations and allegations of improper use of force against inmates. Sheriff Phil Plummer is defending his office and employees.
A Central Florida teacher was caught on surveillance video putting a student in a headlock and dragging him down stairs. Despite the evidence, prosecutors have dropped the charges against the teacher. The teacher is on paid leave while the school board reviews the case.
Sunrise police arrested Kevin Nelson after a 4-hour standoff and charged him with shooting and killing his girlfriend and her daughter in their home. In an arrest report, police said Nelson texted and called family members afterward and admitted to shooting the women.
Joshua Barnett, the health care services manager for Manatee County, gave a presentation in front of the Manatee County commissioners Tuesday to discuss the heroin epidemic and open a discussion on how to combat it. In this video, he discusses data related to Manatee County.