Sarasota sheriff’s office trolls person’s Facebook post about pot sales

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office pointed out a public post looking to sell “top quality weeds” on Facebook.
The post listed items such as “blue dream kush” and “purple haze” — popular names for varieties of marijuana — for sale, asking those interested to “inbox for more infos.” Pictures of the products were also attached.
The sheriff’s office shared a screenshot to its own Facebook page of the public post originally made to Facebook’s Englewood/Venice/North Port resale page, but detectives added a little message of their own.
“Roll on down to the S.O. and we’ll supply the papers ... also known as arrest affidavits. Our detectives would LOVE to learn more about your supply. Sincerely, The detectives who saw your PUBLIC post on Facebook,” the sheriff’s office post read, in part.
The sheriff’s office post has been shared more than 1,000 times and accumulated nearly 450 comments since it was posted Thursday.
It is unclear if the man who made the post has been charged with a crime.
