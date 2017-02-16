Designate a driver: Cops plan DUI operation for weekend in Manatee County

Troopers will be on the lookout for drunken drivers this weekend.
The Florida Highway Patrol announced it will conduct a DUI “wolfpack” operation in several counties, including Manatee, this weekend.
The operation will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday and will last until 5 a.m. on Sunday, focusing on Interstate 75 and major state and county roads, according to FHP.
Troopers conducting the detail will be moving and monitoring traffic in order to maximize effectiveness in getting impaired drivers off the roads, according to the announcement.
The enforcement effort also will take place in Desoto, Hardee, Highlands and Sarasota counties.
Florida law considers a driver with blood-alcohol content of .08 percent or more to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 percent or higher are also in violation of Florida law.
