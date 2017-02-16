Did you see what happened? Highway patrol looking for information on fatal crash

Florida Highway Patrol investigators are looking for information about the events leading up to a Feb. 10 fatal crash on University Parkway.
Officials are looking for information regarding the movements of a 2005 Ford Mustang or any other traffic near the Mustang before it crossed the curbed grassy median and into westbound lanes for unknown reasons. The incident caused a four-vehicle crash in the 3300 block of University Parkway.
The driver of the Mustang, 20-year-old Katarina Huffman, of Rotonda West, was killed in the crash. No one else involved in the incident was injured, according to FHP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477) or the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
Comments