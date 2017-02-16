Lane closures are coming to this Cortez Road intersection

A pedestrian safety project is coming to an intersection on Cortez Road.
Florida Department of Transportation announced the pedestrian intersection improvements planned for the intersection of Cortez Road and 20th Street West.
“Improvements include installing upgraded pedestrian signals and Americans with Disability Act ramps and realigning crosswalks,” according to a project information sheet.
Construction on the approximately $175,000 project is expected to begin in March with completion taking place this spring. The contractor is Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, LLC.
“Motorists can expect lane closures,” according to the information sheet. “Please be alert for construction crews.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
