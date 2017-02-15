Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old girl from Hillsborough County

A missing child alert was issued Wednesday after an 11-year-old girl was reported missing from Hillsborough County.
Jenna Irmler was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Centerbrook Drive in Brandon, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The girl is about 5-foot-2, has brown hair and eyes, weighs approximately 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants with a pink stripe down the side, according to FDLE.
Anyone with information about Irmler or her whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or call 911.
