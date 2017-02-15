Mosaic reacts to winning Manatee commission support to expand mining

Sunrise police arrested Kevin Nelson after a 4-hour standoff and charged him with shooting and killing his girlfriend and her daughter in their home. In an arrest report, police said Nelson texted and called family members afterward and admitted to shooting the women.
Joshua Barnett, the health care services manager for Manatee County, gave a presentation in front of the Manatee County commissioners Tuesday to discuss the heroin epidemic and open a discussion on how to combat it. In this video, he discusses data related to Manatee County.
Baltimore Police identified 18-year-old Curtis Deal as the man fatally shot by a detective during a foot pursuit Tuesday February 7, 2017. Police also released footage from the detective’s body camera that police say shows Deal raising a handgun in the direction of the officer prior to the shooting.
A tow truck driver hauling two motorcycles to a lot after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade lost his haul to dozens of motorcycle riders who surrounded him. But one of them was caught after posting video of the scene on Facebook.
Surveillance video released by the Orlando Police Department shows a man gunning down a man and severely injuring four other people. The shooting happened on Dec. 11, 2016. Police released the video in hopes that someone would recognize the gunman.