Pitchers and catchers on second day at Pirate City

Dovydas Neverauskas, 66, throws in the pen on the second day of pitchers and catchers training at Pirate City Wednesday.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Pirates rotate from one training field to another on the second day of pitchers and catchers training at Pirate City Wednesday.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Manager Clint Hurdle pumps his bat to the strains of music playing on the second day of pitchers and catchers training at Pirate City Wednesday.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Coach Mike LaValliere and Francisco Cervelli greet one another in the pen on the second day of pitchers and catchers training at Pirate City Wednesday.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Pitcher Dan Runzler throws in the pen on the second day of pitchers and catchers training at Pirate City Wednesday.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Pitcher Pat Light throws in the pen on the second day of pitchers and catchers training at Pirate City Wednesday.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Pirates warm up on the field on the second day of pitchers and catchers training at Pirate City Wednesday.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Pirate Trevor Williams throws in the pen on the second day of pitchers and catchers training at Pirate City Wednesday.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Dovydas Neverauskas, 66, throws in the pen on the second day of pitchers and catchers training at Pirate City Wednesday.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com