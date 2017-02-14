Woman suffers serious injuries in crash

One person suffered serious injuries after a crash caused her vehicle to overturn Tuesday.
A 66-year-old Englewood woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a crash at the intersection of State Road 776 and Park Forest Boulevard in Sarasota County shortly after 11 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol
The woman was driving a 2009 Toyota Highlander northbound on S.R. 776 in the center left-hand turn lane. A 2009 Nissan Rogue driven by a 27-year-old Englewood woman with a child passenger was traveling south on S.R. 776 on the inside lane, according to FHP.
The driver of the Highlander attempted to turn left into a driveway in the path of the Rogue. The Rogue struck the Highlander on its right side, causing it to overturn, according to FHP.
The 66-year-old driver was charged with violation of right of way, FHP said.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments