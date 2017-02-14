Couples say 'I do' on Valentine's Day

At least seven couples tied the knot at the Manatee County Historic Courthouse Tuesday. Two couples explain why they chose Valentine's Day for their wedding.
Body cam video shows police shooting during foot pursuit

Baltimore Police identified 18-year-old Curtis Deal as the man fatally shot by a detective during a foot pursuit Tuesday February 7, 2017. Police also released footage from the detective’s body camera that police say shows Deal raising a handgun in the direction of the officer prior to the shooting.

Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. Police are asking if you have any information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001.

