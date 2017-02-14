Couples say 'I do' on Valentine's Day

Baltimore Police identified 18-year-old Curtis Deal as the man fatally shot by a detective during a foot pursuit Tuesday February 7, 2017. Police also released footage from the detective’s body camera that police say shows Deal raising a handgun in the direction of the officer prior to the shooting.
A tow truck driver hauling two motorcycles to a lot after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade lost his haul to dozens of motorcycle riders who surrounded him. But one of them was caught after posting video of the scene on Facebook.
Surveillance video released by the Orlando Police Department shows a man gunning down a man and severely injuring four other people. The shooting happened on Dec. 11, 2016. Police released the video in hopes that someone would recognize the gunman.
In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. Police are asking if you have any information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001.
Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department are attempting to identify an armed robbery suspect who showed a firearm and demanded cash at Family Dollar, 240 North Lime, Sarasota, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2017.