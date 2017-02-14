Body discovered in search for missing plane

The search for a missing plane has uncovered a body.
A male’s body was found near Cedar Key during the search for the single-engine plane that has been missing since Sunday, according to Bay News 9.
Coast Guard sector St. Petersburg confirmed the finding to Bay News 9, adding the family was being briefed.
Debris was located Monday morning, including a seat matching the description of the missing Cherokee Piper Single Engine, according to Bay News 9.
The plane was carrying three passengers; 65-year-old Jasper Jerrels was piloting the plane with his 17-year-old son and 60-year-old Hue Singletary as passengers, according to Bay News 9. A flight plan was not filed, but the plane reportedly left Brooksville on Sunday morning and was scheduled to land in Cedar Key around noon.
The Coast Guard is searching an area roughly the size of Tampa, Bay News 9 reported.
Comments