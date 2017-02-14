Woman cited for hitting school bus carrying high schoolers

A 36-year-old Bradenton woman was cited for careless driving for a crash involving a school bus Tuesday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Michelle Juntunen was driving with a child in a 2014 BMW 428i eastbound on 57th Avenue West toward U.S. 41 around 7:03 a.m.
The school bus, driven by a 62-year-old Bradenton woman and carrying three high school students and an aide on board, was stopped at the intersection.
The BMW then failed to stop, striking the back of the bus, according to FHP.
None of the drivers or passengers were injured.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
