Manatee Animal Services to run adoption special this weekend

This Valentine’s Day season Manatee County Animal Services is hoping the dogs and cats at the Palmetto shelter find loveable homes.
With 152 dogs and 91 cats, Animal Services is having a “Love Me Tender” adoption weekend this Friday and Saturday featuring reduced adoption fees. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
“People should come to MCAS to adopt because as usual, we have a very full shelter with lots of highly adoptable animals looking for homes,” Animal Services Chief Sarah Brown said. “We will have a match that is right for your family and their lifestyle. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, pets give unconditional love.”
For the two days, all adoption fees will be reduced by 50 percent, meaning dogs will be $40 to adopt and cats will be $20. The adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip and rabies certificate. Manatee County residents will also be required to license the pet for an additional $15.
“In our 50 percent off promotion, we are providing hundreds of dollars of veterinary services for a fraction of the typical cost,” Brown said.
With one-third of the adoptable dogs at the Palmetto shelter, 305 25th St. W., currently heartworm positive, the shelter has launched the Heartworm Hotel Treatment Program, which has been made possible by the nonprofit Animal Network.
“Heartworm Hotel is a 10-kennel row where unadopted heartworm-positive dogs will recover after starting a treatment plan to cure them of the disease,” Brown said.
Before the animals had to be adopted before starting treatment, but through funding by Friends of Manatee County Animal Services, the dogs will begin treatment while at the shelter, Brown said.
“Treatment for the first 10 dogs are set to start once necessary medications are received,” Brown said. “We understand that heartworm is prevalent here in Tampa Bay. Sometimes up to a third of our dogs are heartworm positive. We want to provide the best possible care that we can to all of our animals.”
For more information, contact Animal Services at 941-742-5933.
