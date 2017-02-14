Sarasota police to receive 700 teddy bears to comfort children

When Sarasota officers arrive to the scene where children are involved, “Officer Teddy Bear” will be there to comfort them.
The Tiny Hands Foundation of Sarasota and Manatee counties will donate about 700 new teddy bears to the Sarasota Police Department at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino said that continues the partnership between police and community.
“These teddy bears will help children in our community to know that we’re here to help them,” DiPino said.
The bears ride with police officers to be given to children found in stressful situations.
In 2015, Tiny Hands Foundation donated 500 teddy bears to the police department.
“If one of these teddy bears comforts, consoles or eases the pain of a single child that is experiencing trauma, then our goal has been met,” said Tiny Hands Foundation founder and president Rod Khleif.
