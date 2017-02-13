5-year-old found chewing on used condom at Florida school

A teacher reported finding a kindergarten student chewing on a used condom while on the playground last week.
Police responded to a call of a “suspicious incident” at St. Lucie Elementary School Wednesday afternoon in Fort Pierce, according to a TCPalm, a Treasure Coast Newspapers, report.
A teacher noticed the 5-year-old child chewing on the condom, which he found on the ground, while kindergarten students were playing outside Wednesday, according to TCPalm.
The condom was taken from the boy and his mother notified, who took him to a local medical center, TCPalm reports the boy was fine.
“It’s pretty clear that someone was likely having sex there or near there, or (it’s) a possible prostitution issue,” said Ed Cunningham, public information officer for the Police Department to the TCPalm, “but we are not aware of any specifics.”
He went on to tell TCPalm it appeared to be “an isolated incident,” but officers are on alert when patrolling the area.
The TCPalm reports it’s not the first time similar items have been found on the playground, citing a police report.
Comments