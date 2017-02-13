5-year-old found chewing on used condom at Florida school

1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000 Pause

1:00 Ivan Nova discusses decision to re-sign with Pirates

2:04 Manatee fire districts look to provide non-transport Advanced Life Support

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

1:42 Water gushes at California dam

1:45 Pirates unveil the new name for McKechnie Field

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:51 Millions of flowers arrive at Miami airport for Valentine's Day