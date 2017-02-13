He was last seen Monday morning. Sarasota police search for the missing, endangered man.

A man who was reported missing Monday is considered missing and endangered due to a medical condition, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Police are looking for 31-year-old Robert Prince. He was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Fruitville Road, according to police.
Prince stands about 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds and was wearing a collared shirt of an unknown color, baggy basketball shorts and unknown shoes. He suffers from a medical condition, police said.
Anyone with information on Prince or his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.
Comments