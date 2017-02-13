You’ve all been stuck in traffic headed to Anna Maria Island or on Interstate 75. Here’s a way to try to avoid the bottleneck in the future.

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer Pause

0:46 Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull

1:37 Local flash mobs hope to 'break the chain' of exploitation of women

2:04 Manatee fire districts look to provide non-transport Advanced Life Support

1:13 California dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

0:50 Palmetto defends Manatee County wrestling title

0:46 Shelter quickly fills with California dam evacuees