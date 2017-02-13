Dense fog settles around west central Florida

The National Weather Service has put out a special weather statement pertaining to several counties, including Manatee.
A small amount of moisture along with light winds is creating a patch of dense fog around Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Some areas around Tampa Bay are reporting visibility at less than a half of a mile, according to NWS.
To safely drive in foggy weather, travel slowly, use low beams and keep plenty of space between yourself and the car ahead of you.
The fog is expected to burn off by mid-morning.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
