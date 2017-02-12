While Northeast deals with more snow, Florida will enjoy beautiful start to work week

It looks like a beautiful start to the work week Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s in Bradenton, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be patchy fog in the morning, according to NWS, but that should clear out by 10 a.m. There’s about a 10 percent chance of a passing shower in the afternoon as a very weak front comes through. But that should not impact temperatures, with highs Tuesday again in the mid 70s.
Bay News 9 Meteorologist Diane Kacmarik is forecasting a stronger cold front to approach the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.
“There will be a chance for showers and storms moving in from the Gulf,” Kacmarik said on BayNews9.com. “Behind the front, cooler air will move in from Thursday to at least Friday. It is likely to be breezy Thursday.”
But even that cold front won’t drop temperatures too far, with highs in the uppers 60s near 70 on Thursday and Friday.
