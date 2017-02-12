Visit Manatee’s preserves through the lens of Grant Jefferies

Grant Jefferies has a special place in his heart — and his eyes — for Manatee County preserves.
He’s captured the moment two ospreys bumped wings over Neal Preserve. He’s trekked through the secluded Curiosity Creek Preserve that’s solace for wildlife in an age of constant urban sprawl.
The photographic work of the award-winning, 30-year veteran of the Bradenton Herald will be on display for three months at the South Florida Museum.
Jefferies’ exhibition, called “A Walk in the Park: Exploring Manatee’s Preserves,” features more than 20 photos taken in the county’s preserves.
Since he retired from the Herald in July 2016, Jefferies has been focusing his lens on preserves.
“They’re a cherished part of Manatee County I hope is here for generations to come,” he said.
His work, also featured on a WEDU Arts Plus special in September, tells a story about the county’s natural resources, but one of his favorites photos at the exhibition is from a newer preserve: Curiosity Creek.
“It’s not real big, yet Curiosity Creek is this little trickle of water that sort of flows through the woods,” he said.
The preserve can only be visited with a tour scheduled with a park ranger, but he said it’s important that wetlands like this can be protected.
By showing the beauty of what Manatee County has to offer, he hopes it will help residents create a sense of pride in Gulf Coast nature.
“I hope it instills in others a desire to preserve these areas ... but in the years to come to preserve other areas that can help our watershed, can help our wildlife, but can also help us to have a well-being about ourselves,” Jefferies said. “When we get life stresses and we think we’re going to lose it, we can go take a walk.”
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
The South Florida Museum, 201 10th St. W., will host a reception for the exhibition on Feb. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., free for museum members and $5 for non-museum members. The exhibit is included with regular museum admission from Feb. 17 through May 28. For more information, visit southfloridamuseum.org or call the South Florida Museum at 941-746-4131.
