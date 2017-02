11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder Pause

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

1:59 Surveillance video captures accused deputy withdrawing cash from elderly woman's account

2:22 Body cam video shows police shooting during foot pursuit

0:50 Palmetto defends Manatee County wrestling title

1:37 Local flash mobs hope to 'break the chain' of exploitation of women

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled