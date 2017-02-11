Anna Maria Island woman to champion congenital heart care with 30K walk

1:37 Local flash mobs hope to 'break the chain' of exploitation of women Pause

0:44 "It's not a job for us, this is our life."

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:21 Out-of-Door boys basketball falls in district final despite Amad Brayboy's 27

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

0:50 Chef Johnny Chen explains stone bowl dining

3:16 Anti-mining group claims FDEP didn't investigate suspicious water levels before sinkhole

1:59 Surveillance video captures accused deputy withdrawing cash from elderly woman's account