Deputy crashes into tree after being cut off by other driver

A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash that resulted in minor injuries Friday evening.
According to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow, an unidentified car pulled in front of the deputy on 57th Avenue East, near the District 2 substation.
The deputy’s cruiser left the roadway, drove through bushes and clipped a tree, according to Bristow.
A Manatee County resident named Craig, who asked to only use his first name and said he lives near the crash site, was sitting outside of his house when he heard the sound of sirens around 7:45 p.m.
“In the midst of that, then I heard the crash,” he said.
About an hour later, he saw the cruiser with heavy front-end damage being carried on a flatbed truck.
The deputy had minor injuries, and the driver who cut the deputy off left the scene.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
