Charlotte County woman killed in 4-car crash in Sarasota

A Rotonda West woman was killed in a four-car crash near the 3300 block of University Parkway late Friday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Katarina Huffman was driving eastbound on University Parkway in the inside lane. Two cars, a Nissan Altima and a Honda Fit, were in the westbound center lane, and a semitrailer was westbound in the right lane. All of the cars were east of Lockwood Ridge Road.
Around 10:42 p.m. in a 2005 Ford Mustang, Huffman crossed through the curbed grassy median into westbound lanes for unknown reasons, according to FHP.
The driver of the Altima attempted to avoid the oncoming Mustang and swerved to the right, but the cars collided. The Fit then hit the Mustang. Huffman’s car then went into the right lane in the path of the semitrailer, which struck her.
The semitrailer traveled off onto the north corner of University Parkway, hitting a fence and several trees, according to the FHP.
Huffman, traveling alone, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. None of the other drivers or passengers reported injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, the FHP said.
