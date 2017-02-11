Citizens help deputy rescue people in sinking boat

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy and three enlisted bystanders helped to rescue five people, including a 2-month-old, from a sinking boat Friday.
Around 10:56 p.m., a boat — carrying two men, two women and a 2-month-old child — began to take on water on the Manatee River east of the train drawbridge, according to the sheriff’s office.
The boat’s occupants called 911, but rescue boats were too far away. A deputy at Regatta Point Marina called on Belle Isle residents Joseph Knoll, 32, and Summer Gill, 40, as well as Palmetto resident Robert Ferguson, 31, to help.
On Knoll’s boat piloted by Ferguson, the four rescuers found the stern of the ship under water. While Gill and Knoll helped the two women and child onto Knoll’s boat while Ferguson and the deputy threw water out of the boat until Sea Tow, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Coast Guard arrived.
The boat’s hole was then plugged and tugged to the dock.
The sheriff’s office thanked the three citizens who helped the deputy.
“Without their assistance, the outcome of this incident would likely have been different,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
