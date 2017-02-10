He was gone, so she gave the undercover cop the drugs, now they’re both charged, cops say

A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after they allegedly sold cocaine to undercover detectives, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Byrd, 39, was charged with two counts of sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Detectives first met with Byrd in January to buy cocaine at his home in the 4000 block of Nutmeg Avenue in Sarasota, authorities said.
Just days later, a second buy was conducted at the home through Ashley Polk, 25, in Byrd’s absence, according to the sheriff’s office. She was charged with cocaine distribution.
A search warrant on Byrd’s home was executed Thursday, and the duo were arrested on warrants. During a search of the home, officials found a piece of rock cocaine and 465 grams — just over one pound — of marijuana in Byrd’s bedroom, a release stated.
Byrd and Polk were released from jail Thursday evening on bonds of $33,000 and $15,000 bond, respectively.
Byrd has an extensive arrest record, including 19 prior arrests in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office said. Charges included domestic battery and drugs-related charges.
Polk has prior charges of battery and larceny.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
