Bicyclist flown to hospital after he was struck by a car

A man was flown to a Sarasota hospital after a crash on Venice East Boulevard on Friday morning.
A 67-year-old bicyclist was traveling west in the crosswalk at the intersection of Venice East Boulevard and Center Road when the 82-year-old driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry failed to stop before the crosswalk and struck the right side of the bicycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The bicyclist was flown from the scene of the crash to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP.
The driver was charged with failure to yield.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
