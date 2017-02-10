Semi-truck driver charged with careless driving after crash shut down I-75

An overturned semi-truck shut down Interstate 75 on Friday morning, and the truck’s driver has been charged, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The 21-year-old driver of the semi-truck was charged with careless driving, according to FHP reports.
The semi-truck was in the center lane of I-75, with a 2017 Toyota 4Runner on the inside lane, driving south near the interchange with State Road 64. The crash was reported at 9:46 a.m., the FHP website indicated.
As the Toyota passed the semi-truck, the trailer began to rotate clockwise, and struck the right side of the Toyota, according to FHP.
The semi-truck’s driver over-corrected, causing the trailer to overturn. The truck spilled diesel fuel on the highway, forcing a “RISK activation” by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The drivers of the semi-trailer and the Toyota suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.
Following the crash, traffic was slow headed into Bradenton on U.S. 41 and U.S. 301 with similar slow spots as drivers were routed into Palmetto.
