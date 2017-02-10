Anti-mining group claims state ignored water level spike before sinkhole

A local anti-phosphate mining group is claiming the Florida Department of Environmental Protection didn’t do its job in investigating a sharp increase of water levels detected near a phosphogypsum stack at the Mosaic Company’s New Wales facility in 2015 before a sinkhole formed the following year.
The Coalition to Stop Phosphate Mining gathered for a press conference Friday since happening upon Mosaic data sent to the FDEP in July 2016. They’re questioning “the commitment that FDEP has to monitoring this dangerous and widespread industry,” said the group’s chair Andy Mele.
The monitoring data beginning in 1994 shows water elevations in the upper confining unit above the Floridan Aquifer measured by a piezometer inside the north gyp stack had a 40-foot spike between April and May 2015.
The acidic wastewater being held in the gyp stacks is to blame, Mele said, because the FDEP doesn’t have a way to properly get rid of it.
“The acid is eating holes, big holes, in the limestone karst and the limestone karst finally collapses underneath the weight of all this stuff piled up hundreds of feet deep on top of it,” Mele said.
The group thinks the spike was a flag that something bad happened, that maybe there was a collapse underground weakening the area and making better conditions for a sinkhole to form.
“Whatever was the cause of it, they should have shut that place down,” said hydrogeologist Don Rice.
Rice said he wants FDEP to share if they’re doing work and to explain what they’re doing so the public isn’t left in the dark.
Ahead of the scheduled press conference outside of the Manatee County Administration building — also joined by members of activist group Stand Up Fight Back SRQ and residents who live near Mosaic’s various operations in Florida — both Mosaic and the FDEP responded to the claims, saying that the jump in water pressure was expected and was reviewed by the FDEP and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“The water pressures had declined into the level of the confining unit, and promoted a decision of maintenance of the system,” said David Jellerson, Mosaic’s senior director of environmental and phosphate projects, in a phone interview Friday.
The state agency and phosphate company also maintain that the data had nothing to do with the sinkhole since it was from underneath the north gyp stack, which had been closed since 2005, and not the south gyp stack where the 2016 sinkhole formed.
The sinkhole was kept under wraps from the public for three weeks before a news reporter inquired about rumors at the New Wales Facility. Gov. Rick Scott then implemented an emergency rule requiring the state and public to be notified within 24 hours of a pollution event that was later overturned by a judge, but the FDEP continues to send out pollution notifications regardless.
The north and south gyp stacks have each had two sinkholes: in 1994 and 2013 at the north, and in 2004 and 2016 at the south.
Jellerson added that monitoring wells near the south stack, about a mile away, didn’t detect the same water level rise.
Three people who live in Mulberry, Riverview and Myakka City — all near Mosaic operations — made their case as to how Mosaic has or will affect them.
Tracey Dang, who has appeared at Manatee County meetings about Mosaic’s Wingate East mine request, said her organic farm across the street from their property is at stake.
“We are the water protectors of Manatee County and this is extremely important,” she said.
The group penned a letter to Gov. Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in part asking them to investigate FDEP’s involvement with the most recent sinkhole.
This information comes ahead of the continued Manatee County commission meeting regarding Mosaic’s request to rezone 3,569 acres of their property for mining on Feb. 15.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments