Academy Award winner Geena Davis to speak at Van Wezel

Geena Davis is one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, the winner of an Academy Award (for “The Accidental Tourist”), and she has been featured in some of the most popular movies of the past few decades, including “Tootsie,” “Thelma and Louise” and “A League of Their Own.”
She’ll be in Sarasota Monday for two talks at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. She’s expected to touch on her movie career, but she’ll probably focus on the treatment of women and girls in Hollywood. She’s the founder of the non-profit Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which engages film and television creators to dramatically increase the percentages of female characters — and reduce gender stereotyping — in media made for children 11 and younger.
Her appearances, which are set for 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., are part of the Ringling Town Hall Lecture Series. Most of the seats are already taken by series subscribers, but as of Friday morning some individual tickets remained for $65 to $95. Call 941-309-5100 or go to rclassociation.org for tickets and information.
