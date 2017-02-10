Planned Parenthood supporters stand in solidarity against protestors

Supporters of Planned Parenthood stood in solidarity Friday outside the Sarasota clinic, outnumbering protestors who want to defend the organization a day ahead of the protests planned across the country on Saturday.
Planned Parenthood CEO of Southwest and Central Florida, Barbara Zdravecky, cheers supporters who stood in solidarity Friday outside the Sarasota clinic, outnumbering protestors a day ahead of the protests planned across the country on Saturday.
Protestor Dana Pettit kneels across the street from supporters of Planned Parenthood who stood in solidarity Friday outside the Sarasota clinic, a day ahead of the protests planned across the country on Saturday.
Protestors pray near supporters of Planned Parenthood who stood in solidarity Friday outside the Sarasota clinic, a day ahead of the protests planned across the country on Saturday.
Protestors had a series of speakers as behind them supporters of Planned Parenthood stood in solidarity Friday outside the Sarasota clinic, a day ahead of the protests planned across the country on Saturday.
Supporters of Planned Parenthood stood silently as Linda McGlade, right, tells them "this place is coming down" outside the Sarasota clinic, outnumbering protestors who want to defend the organization a day ahead of the protests planned across the country on Saturday.
