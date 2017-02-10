Regatta deemed a huge success. Now cities want Zambelli for Fourth of July

2:48 Manatee County Commission retreat gets tense while discussing county administrator Pause

2:04 Manatee fire districts look to provide non-transport Advanced Life Support

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

3:03 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

2:26 "The roughest day of my life was yesterday afternoon."

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice

1:18 Village of the Arts to honor life and work of Herbie Rose

1:02 Trauma center director describes injuries sustained by members of Nik Wallenda's troupe after a fall from a high wire.