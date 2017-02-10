Regatta deemed a huge success. Now cities want Zambelli for Fourth of July

Manatee While officials say the 2017 Bradenton Area River Regatta was a big success, there is always room for improvement for an event just 3 years old, according to a preliminary review by officials and organizers.
This year’s regatta had several highlights, including the Zambelli fireworks show, a regatta favorite. So much so that Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston announced that Palmetto and Bradenton will work together to contract Zambelli for the annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
“We are coming to an end of our contract with our current vendor and trying to get Zambelli,” Poston said. “It will cost a little more money, but we’ll get more of a show.”
The Budweiser Clydesdales brought a unanimous agreement that they were a big hit all on their own.
Final attendance estimates are not yet in, but everyone believes that the 2017 event equaled or exceeded the 2015 inaugural event, and obviously better than the 2016 regatta marred by cold, wind and rain. Bradenton Assistant Fire Chief David Ezell said the Feb. 4 event was a “fantastic draw.”
Mike Fetchko, ISM USA president and event organizer, expressed confidence that this year’s attendance will exceed the estimated 80,000 attendees in 2015. Fetchko said concession sales were higher, and Jim McLellan, Bradenton public works director reported a 50 percent increase in the amount of trash hauled away in comparison to the 2015 regatta. McLellan also said that costs to the city appear to be down.
“All of our partners are very happy,” said Poston. “Everything went very well and exceeded our expectations. People were excited about it.”
Officials noted few significant issues, but highlighted areas for improvement. There were a lot of complaints that the sound system announcing the races failed to reach the northern half of the Green Bridge.
A lot of people also got stuck on either side of the bridge when officials closed it down for the fireworks show. Fetchko said one major change being considered is to use a floating barge to launch the fireworks next year to leave the bridge open, giving thousands of people a spectacular view of the show.
Fetchko also said the down time between the boat races and the fireworks show needed to be filled with a new event. He is suggesting a lighted boat parade or aerial show to keep the crowds engaged until the fireworks show.
Officials also noted that one emergency lane for ambulances over the bridge may not be adequate. Officials said the trolleys used for the event were a success and they can easily pull over if necessary to allow emergency vehicles to pass.
Law enforcement took notice of the number of people who were carrying alcohol into the event from other venues. Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan said there will be better signage next year and that her officers would enforce the issue in the future.
Tim McCann, Bradenton public information officer, noted that officials can do better in communicating to boaters when they can traverse the river on the day of the event.
“So we’ll provide more specific times for boaters,” McCann said. “Also, police said they got a lot of questions about handicapped parking. We are going to make an attempt to get this information out quicker and to more people.”
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
