Scene of the rollover crash on I-75 near mile marker 222

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. Police are asking if you have any information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001.
Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department are attempting to identify an armed robbery suspect who showed a firearm and demanded cash at Family Dollar, 240 North Lime, Sarasota, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged Frankie Eugene Bybee Monday evening in connection with the ongoing investigation into allegations of Bybee’s harassment and exploitation of an 83-year-old Sarasota woman.