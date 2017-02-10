Manatee fire districts look to provide non-transport Advanced Life Support

Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department are attempting to identify an armed robbery suspect who showed a firearm and demanded cash at Family Dollar, 240 North Lime, Sarasota, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged Frankie Eugene Bybee Monday evening in connection with the ongoing investigation into allegations of Bybee’s harassment and exploitation of an 83-year-old Sarasota woman.
Anna Maria Island is the perfect getaway at any time of day, on any given day. Anna Maria is on the Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida, near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Tampa, St. Petersburg and the rest of the Tampa Bay region.