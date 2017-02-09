Final rehearsal for Circus Sarasota shows resolve after tragedy

Circus Sarasota officials and Nik Wallenda have all said “the show must go on,” and so it has.
Wallenda was set to return to the high wire Thursday evening after five of eight performers fell and were injured Wednesday while practicing the eight-man pyramid stunt. His aunt and sister were two of the injured, with his sister’s injuries being the most serious.
Thursday night’s rehearsal went on, and Circus Sarasota’s winter season performances are still opening Friday.
Members of the circus community, friends and family were invited to attend Thursday’s dress rehearsal under the big top at Nathan Benderson Park.
But for some who attended, the accident only cemented their presence in the stands as they showed support for fellow members of the circus community.
Jim and Dianne Martin said they have been coming to Circus Sarasota for the last three years.
“We come, not out of curiosity. We had planned to come long before we heard about yesterday,” Jim Martin said.
But when they heard about the fall, they wondered what they would see Thursday night.
“It doesn’t happen very often when they have this type of accident. But when it does, we all feel for them,” Dianne Martin said.
Inside the big tent, Circus Arts Conservatory co-founders Pedro Reis and Dolly Jacobs-Reis walked into the ring under the spotlight. They addressed briefly the tragedy that occurred during Wednesday’s practice when the five high-wire artists fell. The conservatory owns and operates the circus.
The founders said their hearts are with the Wallenda family and the troupe. Nik Wallenda is still expected to perform at Friday’s opener, although his aunt and sister were injured.
“We wish them well and a full recovery,” Jacobs-Reis said. “At a time like this, you think of the circus people. We’re a breed of our own.”
Reid recognized those who have been part of the circus industry and who had passed away in the last year.
Thursday’s rehearsal carried on, just as many said it should.
First came the truck riders and their horses, galloping around the ring while flipping and hanging over the saddles.
Then came the juggler and dancer duo, the 13-year-old who wowed the crowd with her balancing acrobatics, the high-flying acrobats and another acrobatic duo dazzled the first half of the show.
The finale with Wallenda and his troupe had yet to come as of 8:45 p.m.
