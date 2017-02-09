Robinson announces bid for District 71 state representative seat

A local real estate attorney has announced he is filing to run for the District 71 seat in the Florida House of Representatives now held by Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton.
The 71st District comprises most of Manatee County and a small portion of Sarasota County.
William C. “Will” Robinson Jr. is looking to replace fellow Republican Boyd, who will reach his limit of four two-year terms in office at the end of 2018. Boyd has served since he was first elected in 2010. He was re-elected in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Robinson said he believes Boyd has done well for the community, and their paths have “certainly crossed.”
Florida Department of State Division of Elections website records do not show that Robinson has filed yet, but Robinson said he sent the filing paperwork to Tallahassee on Thursday.
Records also show that no one has yet filed to oppose him in the race.
Born and raised in Manatee County, Robinson has worked as a lawyer, focusing primarily in real estate and land use zoning and development law. He was appointed to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Nomination Commission by Gov. Rick Scott and is a member of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Board of Governors.
His said his next career move will be to run on a conservative Republican platform, as a Second Amendment supporter and anti-abortion fiscal conservative for the state House of Representatives seat.
Robinson said he strongly believes in a limited government and one that should commit resources that are appropriate, but nothing more.
“We must look for new ways to diversify our economy and ensure that our workforce is equipped to serve our ever-changing needs,” Robinson said in an announcement of his filing.
He hopes to bring his experiences working with Manatee County and the city of Bradenton as part of his law practice to his potential role in Tallahassee.
“Instead of having a few hundred clients, everyone is my client,” Robinson said.
The position is one he’s been interested in for a while, he said, adding that he has been to Tallahassee several times in his role with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
Robinson’s interest in the position can be traced back to his college days in the mid-1990s when he served as an intern for U.S. Rep. Dan Miller. He also worked as a federal law clerk in Ocala shortly after he finished school.
“I’ve always thought about it and wanted to serve and thought it was the right time in life,” Robinson said. “I’ve always felt its important to be involved in your community, and I’ve been involved in my community for my whole professional life. I’ve always had respect for the people who filled office.”
So far, response to his intent to run for office has been “very positive,” Robinson said, adding he has the support of his family and law firm, Blalock Walters.
Comments