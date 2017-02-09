Commissioners discuss funding priorities, county administrator, ‘candid and kind’

With a new revenue source and the looming decision of finding a new county administrator, Manatee County Commission is having an all-day Strategic Planning Session on Thursday.
Thursday’s retreat, which is at the Manatee County Public Safety Center, allows the commission to take a “visioning look at what we want to achieve,” Chairwoman Betsy Benac said.
“I think that even though we operate as policymakers, it is important that we have that discussion,” Benac said.
Most department directors as well as some other county officials including County Administrator Ed Hunzeker and County Attorney Mickey Palmer are in attendance. The commission will discuss traits they are looking for in the county’s next administrator this afternoon.
Facilitator Barry Banther told commissioners Thursday it’s really about the commissioners talking to each other.
“Today is not a day for decisions,” he said. “Today is a day for discussion and possibly some debate. ...We make decisions collectively and hopefully collaboratively.”
This is the place for commissioners to be candid with each other, Banther said.
“We can be candid and kind at the same time,” he said.
Commissioner Charles Smith said he has an issue with the “kind and positive.”
“I don’t think there is anything positive about bringing a new county administrator in,” he said.
Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said they need a way to have a better relationship between the administration and the county commission.
“We need better cohesiveness between us,” she said.
