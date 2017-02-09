SRQ, TIA travelers feeling effects of winter storm in Northeast

The powerful winter storm that is wreaking havoc on the Northeast is being felt along the Gulf Coast of Florida.
So far, four Thursday flights scheduled to depart Sarasota Bradenton International Airport for New York and Boston have been canceled:
▪ Elite’s 9:30 a.m. departure to Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine;
▪ JetBlue’s 10:29 a.m. departure to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York;
▪ JetBlue’s 12:31 p.m. departure to Logan International Airport in Boston;
▪ Delta’s 2:25 p.m. departure to LaGuardia Airport in New York.
Flying out of SRQ on Thursday? Check your flight status here.
Flying out of Tampa International Airport? Check your flight status here.
The National Weather Service predicts that the Boston area and eastern Maine will get 12 to 18 inches of snow, New York City could see 8 to 12 inches and the Philadelphia area 4 to 8 inches. Near whiteout conditions are possible, with the snow expected to fall at a clip of 2 to 4 inches per hour at its peak.
Officials also are warning of high winds, coastal flooding and power outages.
